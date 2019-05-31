ODM loses bid to kick Jumwa out of party

The Political Parties Dispute Tribunal has declared invalid the proceedings and decision by ODM to expel Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa from the party.

Jumwa was expelled from the party in March.

The party's National Governing Council on Friday said Jumwa had been expelled for gross misconduct.

Jumwa maintained the decision to expel her from ODM was unfair and should be reviewed.

Jumwa, through lawyer Hillary Sigei, told the Political Parties Tribunal that the punishment was outrightly unfair, excessive and ought to be revised.

The tribunal also heard that the disciplinary committee was not properly constituted, thus any decision made thereafter was illegal, null and void.

Before expelling her, the party accused the MP of advancing the interests of another party by openly campaigning for the Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta when he retires.

The party's National Governing Council approved the decision of its disciplinary team and kicked her out in March.

Jumwa told the tribunal that no valid decision was made because the chair of the committee sat alone.