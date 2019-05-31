NTSA postpones implementation of speed limiters to August

NTSA has pushed the implementation of speed limiters from June 3 to August 5.

The authority in partnership with the government and Kenya Bureau of Standards had initially directed all PSVs to install the limiters before June 3.

But in a statement, the authority said the push had been occasioned by wider consultations with the stakeholders.

“Following consultations between the Kenya Bureau of Standard, Chief Mechanical and Transport Engineer (CMTE) and The National Transport and Safety Authority, the implementation date of the Speed limiter Standard (KS 2295:2018) has been adjusted from 3 rd., June, 2019 to 05th August, 2019,” read the statement.

In the earlier directive the authority said the updated speed governors will see speed data on all PSV's transmitted to NTSA servers amid efforts to reduce road accidents through speeding.

In a joint communication, the two entities said implementation of the new speed limiting devices came to effect in 2014 and have since been revised.

"The revision of the speed limiter devices standard introduced a requirement which makes it mandatory for all speed limiting devices, to have the capability to transmit speed data to NTSA servers.

The Implementation of the revised speed limiting device standard KS 2295:2018, was to take effect from 1st December 2018.