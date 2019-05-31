HIGHWAY UPGRADE

Eight bodies exhumed to pave way for Kitui road despite protest

Affected families had protested remains of their relatives should not be reburied in a mass grave

In Summary

• The exhumation and reburial in two families ended at 4.30.

• The remains of two Mausu family members were not found.

Chuluni OCS and members of the public watch as an earthmover reburies remains of Mausu family members on Thursday
REBURIAL: Chuluni OCS and members of the public watch as an earthmover reburies remains of Mausu family members on Thursday
Image: MUSEMBI NZENGU

A Chinese firm tarmacking the 172km Kibwezi-Kitui-Mwingi highway on Thursday exhumed and reburied eight of the 14 bodies interred on a road reserve at Chuluni.

During the  exercise  two bodies belonging to Mausu Ngulu's family could not be traced.

The exhumation and reburial took place under the watch of the Chuluni police station OCS Cheroyot Kisorio.

 
 

Affected families had protested that the remains of their relatives should not be reburied in a mass grave.

On Wednesday, Mausu's  family rejected plans  to scoop the remains of their loved ones  with an earthmover and bury them in a mass grave. The family  also  demanded  compensation although the graves were said to be on a road reserve.

By 4pm on Thursday, a bulldozer belonging to Synohydro Corporation was still busy  digging in search of bodies of two members of the Mausu family.

Family Nduku Mausu sat forlornly,  staring at a distance as she took in what was happening. She told  the media she did not approve of the exhumation.

On Wednesday,  the 89-year-old Nduku showed journalists documents from Mutomo law courts ordering the exhumation.

However she said when she was taken to Mutomo by the contractor to sign affidavits to request the exhumation, being illiterate she signed documents whose contents she did not understand.

But at the family of David Muutu, members had no problem with the contractor moving the  graves of their four relatives.

Family spokesman Daniel Mumo said they has been well briefed about the action and allowed it. He said four relatives  were exhumed and reburied in graves they had prepared in anticipation of the exercise.

On Friday,  the  contractor's  earthmover is expected to move to the family  of the late Daniel Masiseki where four bodies said to be buried on a road reserve will be exhumed and reburied.

Nduku Mausu sitting alone as members of her family were exhumed and reburied on Thursday
EXHUMATION: Nduku Mausu sitting alone as members of her family were exhumed and reburied on Thursday
Image: MUSEMBI NZENGU
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
News
31 May 2019 - 00:00

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Why people are fleeing 'uninhabitable' Syokimau
    3d ago Big Read

  3. 'World's smallest' preemie baby released from hospital
    9h ago World

  4. South Africa new Cabinet has 50% women
    12h ago Africa

  5. Your Thursday Breakfast Briefing
    17h ago Breakfast Briefing

Latest Videos