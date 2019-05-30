Two arson suspects escape from custody

Police officers in Teso have launched a manhunt for two students who escaped from Malaba police station.

The two are prime suspects in an incident where a dormitory was set on fire at Kolanya Boys' High School last week on Wednesday.

The students, whose identities cannot be revealed for legal and ethical reasons, were arrested on Thursday as investigations into the fire started.

Teso North OCPD Wilson Muraya said the students “took advantage of the early morning confusion” when other suspects were being prepared to be ferried to court on Monday morning to escape.

Their location is still not known.

They had been arraigned before a court in Busia on Friday where they took plea but were sent back to the police cell.

"We were still detaining them because we had to ascertain their ages before charges can be preferred against them,” Muraya told the Star in an interview.

“We are in touch with their parents and we will get them because these are young boys who cannot run too far. By the time they disappeared probably they did not have any money with them.”

The two had been interrogated at Amagoro police station on Thursday after arrest before being detained at Malaba awaiting court appearance.

Their arrest followed a 4 pm fire incident that led to the loss of property housed at Elgon Dormitory. Police have not divulged the cause of the fire.

The fire occurrence is one among a series of such incidents at the school that has produced prominent personalities including Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba, former Police Commissioner Hussein Ali as well as former outspoken Gem MP Joe Donde.

The last such incident happened at the beginning of last year when three dormitories were gutted at the same time.

Deputy President William Ruto last year on July 20 helped raise money that was invested in reconstruction of the three facilities.