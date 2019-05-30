Posta launches new stamps despite low letter usage

Postal Corporation of Kenya on Wednesday launched the Big Four agenda stamps at a Nairobi hotel.

The purpose of the stamps is to create awareness of President Uhuru Kenyatta's agenda across the country.

“The stamps depict the four pillars of the social economic agenda for national development. These include enhancing manufacturing, affordable housing, universal health coverage and food security,” Posta's postmaster general Dan Kagwe said.

Over the years, Posta has partnered with several organisations to produce stamps depicting their various developments, the most recent being the Northern white rhino stamps.

The launch comes at a time when snail mail has been struggling to remain relevant in Kenya.

Technological advances in communication have left Posta reeling from massive losses.

According to the latest data from the Communications Authority, 56 million letters were posted locally last year down from 115.58 million letters a decade ago, a 51.24 per cent drop.

This has largely been driven by digitisation which has ramped up the use of mobile devices for calling, texting and social media use as a cheaper, quicker and much more convenient mode of communication.

Postal services in Kenya have been in existence for over 125 years since the days of Imperial British East Africa.

