ODM blasts Ruto for taking shot at Raila

ODM has accused Deputy President William Ruto of attacking its party leader Raila Odinga during the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna faulted Ruto for “sustaining a petty, juvenile and ill-informed political onslaught on Raila.”

“Even the solemn occasion of prayer for the nation's many problems for him was but another platform to take another swipe at Odinga,” he said during a press conference at Orange House.

“We wish to make it clear that we are not prepared for empty sloganeering and promises of unity that do not translate to tangible results among the people.”

The party said while during last year's national prayers, leaders closed ranks and agreed to bury the hatchet, Ruto's outbursts bring to question his sincerity to promote peace and tranquility across the country.

“A year later, questions abound about the genuineness of this annual spectacle and the sincerity of our leaders-the smile, hugs and the niceties give that none other than Ruto has dragged us back."

The ODM officials said that while this year's national prayer breakfast was supposed to build on last year's healing manifested by the handshake, the DP has been consistently trying to derail the country.

Speaking during the prayer breakfast at Safari Park, Ruto said Kenya could donate its former prime minister to the UK which is undergoing turbulence.

“We have a retired one in Kenya and since the Constitution has abolished that position in Kenya, and he may not have it anytime soon, we will send you his CV, maybe you can consider,” he said.

This was in response to UK-based preacher Lord Michael Hastings who had earlier during his sermon wondered in jest whether Kenya could spare one of its leaders to take up the British PM job.

“We are just wondering if you have a spare prime minister around,” Hastings, a member of UK’s Upper House, said.

But ODM said Ruto had taken he joke too far.

The party said the country has a myriad of problems that require solutions, among them corruption, land-grabbing, political blackmail and constant threats of violence

“That the DP gets to speak in these prayer breakfasts turns the event into a spectacle of hypocrisy,” Sifuna said.

“The DP should focus on salvaging his dwindling political fortunes as the country has read through his political blackmail...”

He was accompanied by ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong'wen and Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi.

“Kenyans know that it is Raila Odinga who gave Ruto a job as a minister in the grand coalition government...” said Atandi.