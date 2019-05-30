Ford Kenya postpones Trans Nzoia chair elections

The election for Ford Kenya Trans Nzoia chairman has been put on hold for two weeks to allow the conclusion of polls at the subcounty and wards levels.

Party election board chairlady Janet Ondieki on Tuesday said the decision to postpone the drive was reached following concerns that other elections had not been fully concluded.

“We have put off the voting of county official in Trans Nzoia so that we can handle the other lower level elections. We don’t want to mix up the voting exercises,” Ondieki told journalists in Kitale.

She dispelled fears the exercise has been put off because of a growing rift pitting two groups with one supporting Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi to carry on as county chairman and the other in favour of William Nangulu.

“There is no cause for alarm since a new date will soon be announced to ensure that we hold the elections after the two weeks. We want to ensure we conclude the elections across the country,” said the Chairlady.

A source within the party, however, said the postponement of the election is a way of ensuring that Wanyonyi remains the chair after learning that he might lose to Nangulu.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Wanyonyi has been persuading party leader Moses Wetang’ula not to allow elections and instead let him continue serving as the chairman, a move that has been received badly by Nangulu’s supporters.

Wanyonyi, meanwhile, said the party has not been shaken by a recent move by Governor Patrick Khaemba to support Deputy president William Ruto’s presidential bid after saying Ford Kenya is marred with confusion.

“We are not shaken as a party by his statements since he was exercising his constitutional right to support whoever he wishes. The party will move on with its agenda as planned as we seek to retain control of Trans Nzoia,” said the MP.