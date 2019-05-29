Vendor charged with newspaper theft

A newspaper vendor was yesterday charged with disappearing with money from sales.

Stephen Ombati is accused of committing the offence on diverse dates between April 10 and April 19 after selling the papers in Uthiru, Nairobi.

He denied the charges before Kibera Senior resident magistrate Faith Mutuku.

He is accused of failing to send the money via M-Pesa and not taking returns to the main offices of his boss January Mutuku Ndambuki .

He allegedly took 1,992 copies of the East African, Mwanaspoti and Daily Nation among other papers from the businessman.

The papers were worth Sh104,673.

The accused told the complainant on various occasions to wait as he was finalising work but never turned up.

After Ndamuki realised the accused had conned him, he reported the matter to Kabete police station leading to his arrest and arraignment.

Yesterday, Ombati told court that he was a man of good intentions who believes in his business.

He said he never stole the cash as alleged and the complainant had trusted him on various occasions.

He requested the court to release him on lenient bond terms as he was an upcoming businessman.

The magistrate ordered Ombati released on a bond of Sh 100,000 or a cash bail of Sh80,000.

She directed the matter to be mentioned on June 6 and the matter heard on July 23.