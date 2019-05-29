Uhuru takes police to task over mysterious killings

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered security forces to tame the rising cases of killings of innocent Kenyans.

Uhuru made the statement on Wednesday while sending condolences to the family of Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, who lost his brother, John Kinyor, on Monday.

The President said the cases of mysterious killings across the country are alarming and need urgent and decisive action from the law enforcement unit, which is led by the National Police Service.

"We have to get to the bottom of these murders. We can't have a situation where we are confronted with cases of killings every single day. This is unacceptable," the President said.

The President also directed the law enforcement unit to move with speed in bringing the killings to an end.

He has urged the police to bring to book the perpetrators of the heinous act.

Mandago's brother was found dead on Monday by police in Eldoret, in a building at Chepkanga market on the outskirts of the town.

Eldoret East DCI boss Ali Kingi on Wednesday said a review of CCTVs showed Kinyor,slipped from stairs on the first floor and fell into an area in which a lift was to be installed.