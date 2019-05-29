Slum upgrading projects to change design - UN Habitat

Slum upgrading projects might be forced to adopt new designs if Kenya accepts recommendations by UN Habitat.

The new plan, which delegates are expected to adopt this week, says while such buildings need be affordable they must also be sustainable.

In Kenya, slum upgrading projects have often led to high-rise buildings crammed together or cheap houses spread in the outskirts of cities.

The 2020-2025 strategic plan says this mode of urbanisation threatens the quality of life as people still grapple with lack of amenities like water and insecurity.

“No one here needs convincing that sustainable urbanisation is the key issue of the moment. How do we overcome the challenges and maximize the opportunities? If we don’t innovate and if we continue business as usual we will have little hope of progress,” UN-Habitat executive director Maimunah Mohd Sharif said.

The strategic plan titled ‘New Strategic Orientation of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme' will be adopted at the end of this week.

While the recommendations are not legally binding, donor supported projects may be forced to align to such a plan.

The plan aims to reposition UN Habitat as a centre of excellence and innovation to set the global agenda on sustainable urbanisation.

In Kenya, close to 40 per cent of people live in cities and the number is growing.

The move was also supported by acting director general of the UN Environment Joyce Msuya.

"Housing can no longer be viewed through the lens of affordability alone. The historic sprawl of our cities, which expand by two per cent per year, can no longer continue, or else we run the risk of putting agricultural land and food supplies at risk," she said.

The meeting, which ends on Friday, was opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

He emphasised the importance of sustainable urbanisation and the need for innovative solutions to the challenges faced by cities.

“Kenya and other countries in the world are fighting poverty, proliferation of slums and environmental degradation. We need to explore strategic ways to transform our cities based on science and research,” Uhuru said.

He said his administration hopes to meet all its international obligations in sustainable development goals and the 2030 urban agenda.

Sharif said: “This Assembly will only happen every four years. The world is now watching. We must make sure we turn our words into action to improve the lives of everyone in today’s urbanizing world.”

Addressing the meeting through a video message, UN secretary general António Guterres said the gathering comes at an important juncture.

“ About 60 per cent of urban infrastructure needed by 2030 is yet to be built. That creates great opportunities,” he said.