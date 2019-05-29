Redeem your image, Mudavadi tells Uhuru

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has blasted the Jubilee administration for running a dysfunctional government.

Musalia said the country is on a free fall after the invasion of the government by robbers.

The opposition leader, for the first time, took President Uhuru Kenyatta head-on, accusing him of painting a glossy picture of a “strange non-existent country.”

He accused Uhuru and his executive of feeding the public with lies about the state of the economy yet Kenyans cannot feel the alleged successes.

“When the President gave the State of the Nation address last month, he left a lot to be desired. He glossed over issues. He spoke in vague and equivocal terms, painting a glossy picture of a strange non-existent country,” Musalia said at a press conference in his Nairobi office on Tuesday.

“The head of state’s address was a damper that left many of us wondering whether he lives in this country or somewhere else. He must use this year’s Madakaka Day to redeem himself.”

Madaraka Day, a national holiday to commemorate Kenya’s internal self-rule will be marked in Narok on Saturday (June 1).

Musalia questioned why persons associated with graft are still sitting in the Cabinet.

“Why are thieves still running all over the country with cartons and chests of stolen money lavishly flaunting their loot at public gatherings? Are we proud to display to the world that we are a bandit economy?” he asked.

At least six Cabinet Secretaries among them Treasury boss Henry Rotich have been grilled by the DCI over the Sh21 billion dam scandals.

However, Uhuru dampened the mood of the country after he cautioned against what he describes as “vigilante justice” in the war against corruption in his State of the Nation address.

“I must say that I have been under pressure…that who I am sacking,” he said.

Uhuru said graft suspects would only be forced to step aside once charged in court.

But yesterday, Musalia claimed that state officers are now hiding billions of shillings in official budgets in a new looting tactic.

He accused the Uhuru administration of over-borrowing to satisfy the greedy appetite of a few thieves.

The Nasa founder said the government has blatantly refused to publish Kenya’s debt portfolio and took a swipe at Jubilee backers.

“The Jubilee government and their partners must now tell Kenyans the true level of their country’s indebtedness and detailed terms and conditions around each debt,” Musalia said in a statement that appeared to target his Opposition colleague Raila Odinga.

He said Kenya must establish an independent public debt management authority to manage the present debt and future borrowing.

Kenya’s public debt is hurtling towards Sh6 trillion and 61 per cent of the country’s revenue goes directly into debt repayment.

Musalia described the present borrowing arrangement as being handled as if it’s a function of a secret society.

He also challenged Uhuru to address the wrangling in the Education sector especially over the implementation of the new competency-based curriculum.

The ANC leader describes Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha as an overbearing individual barking at Kenyans instead of explaining government policy.

“We are hearing frightful things about the new competency-based curriculum that seems to be forced down our throats…It's reckless to tell Kenyans that the train has already left the station. Where is the train going?” he asked.