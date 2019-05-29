Omtatah bid to block KRA job nominee hits snag

The attempt by activist Okiya Omtatah to single out James Githii Mburu for exclusion from the shortlist of candidates of the KRA Commissioner General has suffered a set back.

Omtatah failed to secure orders to stop the process.

The court has has instead directed the the parties be served and the matter be heard inter partes on June 13.

Omtatah had sued to block the shortlisting of Mburu, claiming he is a relative of the outgoing boss John Njiraini.

Mburu is the Commissioner of Intelligence and Strategic Operations.

In 2017, Omtatah filed a case that is still pending in court in which he challenged the creation of the vacancy for Mburu.

Omtatah at the time argued that Mburu had been handpicked to fill the position in a drawn-out scheme to rig the appointment of the commissioner general.

He wants the court to suspend Mburu's shortlisting as a candidate pending the hearing of his application.

He says the matter is urgent saying on Wednesday, KRA board of directors released the list of candidates for appointment.

“If allowed to stand, the development defeats the cause in these proceedings which were filed in this Court on April 3, 2017, and in which all the parties have already filed and served their submissions,” Omtatah says.

The activist says the appointment of Mburu as Commissioner of Intelligence and Strategic Operations was a scheme to capture KRA.

“It is instructive that the petition sought to stop the capture of the KRA by vested interests through the choreographing of Mburu to succeed Njiraini."

He says if the court rules in his favour in the other matter filed in 2017 about the creation of the position for Mburu, he will not be suitable for appointment.

