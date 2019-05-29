Nyamira MCAs threaten to impeach executives over incompetence claims

Nyamira MCAs will debate a motion to impeach Education and Youth Empowerment executive Gladys Momanyi.

The ward reps have denied they are seeking political mileage with the impeachment of "incompetent executives".

The MCAs said they will not stop sending home anyone who is not doing his or her job, and told off those claiming it is a way of gaining political popularity.

“We will continue sending the incompetent CECs home despite the fact that others are claiming we are doing so to gain popularity. Our role as MCAs is to ensure the public gets services from leaders,” nominated MCA Fredrick Mosiori said.

The legislators have insisted the impeachment of a number of executive members is on course so that the residents of Nyamira can be served by individuals who are ready to work.

A notice of motion was tabled in the assembly last week by nominated MCA Hyline Sese over incompetence claims.

Momanyi has been blamed for the failure to pay ECDE teachers and bouncing cheques to learning institutions, among other issues.

Some MCAs have said their colleagues have been compromised not to take part in the impeachment, but have vowed to push on, saying the war against incompetence is firmly on course and there is no going back.

Magombo MCA Richard Onyinkwa said if the executive is not ready to deliver to its people through development, then there is no need of saying there is a government in place.

“Let us not boast that there is a government in place whereas there is absolutely nothing it has done. Let these people go home so that we can get serious people. The rest of the CECs should know that their days are numbered if they cannot deliver," he said.

Impeachment for the Public Service Management executive Bernard Osumo is pending after he sued to block the assembly from investigating him.