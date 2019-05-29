Mandago's brother died after falling from stairs - CCTV

In Summary

• John Kinyor's body was found in a building in Eldoret on Monday.

• Kinyor was an employee of the Kenya Pipeline Company in Eldoret.

Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago.
Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago.
Image: FILE

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent his condolences to Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago following the death of his brother.

John Kinyor's body was found in a building in Eldoret on Monday.

Eldoret East CID boss Ali Kingi on Wednesday said a review of  CCTVs showed Kinyor, 56, slipped from stairs on the first floor and fell into an area in which a lift was to be installed.

In a statement on Wednesday, Uhuru called on law enforcement authorities to stop the rising cases of killings in the country.

"Our law enforcement agencies should move with speed to bring these senseless killings to an end. Let us deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure the safety of Kenyans across the country," he said.

It had earlier been thought that Kinyor might have been killed.

Kinyor was an employee of the Kenya Pipeline Company in Eldoret.

Mandago's brother found dead in Eldoret, police probe possible murder

Police suspect foul play.
Counties
21 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MATHEWS NDANYI AND PSCU
News
29 May 2019 - 16:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    11h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Your Wednesday Breakfast Briefing
    10h ago Breakfast Briefing

  3. Why people are fleeing 'uninhabitable' Syokimau
    2d ago Big Read

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Man dies on plane after ingesting 246 cocaine bags
    1d ago World

Latest Videos