EACC recovers assets worth Sh3.2 billion illegally acquired

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has said that it is now focusing on the 'big fish' in the country as it intensifies the fight against corruption.

CEO Twalib Mbarak said the anti-graft body has so far recovered public assets worth Sh3.2 billion which had been acquired illegally.

Mbarak said that the commission has also traced and identified assets worth Sh4.1 billion which had been corruptly acquired.

He added that the commission is going on with the recovery effort of assets worth Sh3.8 billion which has been delayed by cases pending in various courts.

Mbarak spoke in Nairobi on Wednesday after meeting religious leaders in the country to highlight various ways of fighting graft.

The EACC also said religious leaders and the civil groups have to sensitise the public on the importance of electing people of integrity to occupy public offices.

“ The commission is now focusing on high impact base cases so that they can have maximum impact on the value of the subject,” Mbarak said.

He said the public is so far doing the right thing of giving a tip-off to the commission about the corruption in the background.

“ We are not doing an undercover investigation. It's members of the public who are volunteering information to the commission," Mbarak said.

During the meeting, the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji said that various agencies have now joined hands to fight graft, including international bodies to trace stolen money.

Haji said the prosecution has established a Prosecution Training Institute which will be training its team in order to minimise loss of cases in courts.

Haji added that his office has strengthened the inter-agency collaboration between the Judiciary, EACC, DCI and NCAJ to help in analysing and following graft cases.

Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit appealed to political leaders to refrain from politicising the war on corruption and instead join hands with the government to end the vice.