Uhuru assures Commonwealth Kenya's commitment to innovation

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that Kenya is willing to adopt the Commonwealth development instruments that seek to promote the construction of affordable, environmental friendly houses.

The Commonwealth development instruments, called ‘toolkits’, cover a wide range of areas and are aimed at helping member state governments to deliver on their mandates more effectively.

Uhuru was speaking on Tuesday after meeting with the Commonwealth Secretariat Patricia Scotland who paid him a courtesy call at State House.

The President added that the housing toolkit fits well with his administration's aspiration to provide decent and cost effective housing solutions to Kenyans.

Housing is part of the agenda included in President's Big Four Agenda blueprint.

Scotland said the toolkits are applied in Kenya's health sector, they would inject global best practices in the roll out of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) that the country has embarked on among other development targekkk

She commended Kenya for being a regional leader in innovation, citing Mpesa which has grown to become a major economic facilitator in the country, the region and on the continent.

The Commonwealth Secretary General is in the country to launch the Intra-Commonwealth SMEs Association’s Trade Summit that kicked off in Nairobi today.

Last week, the President made an impromptu inspection of the affordable housing project on Park Road, Ngara, where the government is set to build 1,370 houses at Park Road.

The housing project is part of the Government’s plan to construct 500,000 affordable housing units by 2022 under the housing pillar of the Big 4 Agenda.