Raila mourns death of Nyong'o's mother at 98

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o.
Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o's mother Mama Dorcas Owino has died.

Owino died at Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi, on Tuesday.

She had been admitted for the last few days.

"We keep HE the Governor and the entire family at this very dark time in their lives. May the Lord rest her soul in eternal peace," read a statement from the governor press unit. 

ODM leader Raila Odinga said Owino was a true matriarch and pillar of the Nyong'o family. 

In a Twitter message, he said, "She never stopped serving and guiding the family and the community she was part of despite her advancing years."

Raila said Owino  leaves behind a legacy of remarkable leadership and great heart.

"We are profoundly grateful for having known her. Our family will be forever grateful for the friendship we formed that has stood the test of time."

"Our hearts and prayers are with Professor and the entire Nyongo clan at this moment of grief. May God grant the family the fortitude and faith to cope with the loss."

by FAITH MATETE
News
28 May 2019 - 15:34

