ODM leaders court Nyanza politicians in rival parties

Luo Nyanza leaders allied to ODM leader Raila Odinga have led a charm offensive to foster unity in their backyard by courting leaders voted in other parties.

Through the informal group ‘Duol’, derived from Luo tradition of sitting around a fire in the evening, the group seeks to bring unity in Odinga’s backyard to push for a referendum ahead of 2022 general elections.

Following the 2017 elections, Migori, Siaya, Kisumu and Homa Bay counties had Suna West MP Peter Masara on an independent ticket, Kisumu Town West MP Olago Aluoch on Ford Kenya, Kisumu East MP Shakeel Shabir independent and David Ochieng’ of MDG in Ugenya.

Raila’s key point men in the region have also toned down their attacks on Migori Governor Okoth Obado, including allowing him to attend some party functions, despite his closeness to Deputy President William Ruto.

“We respect the decision by voters to elect all leaders since Nyanza is an ODM stronghold and as the Luo community, our de facto leader is Odinga, so we are all in the same boat,” Seme MP James Nyikal, the Duol chairman, said.

ODM political affairs director and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi said all elected leader in Luoland “even those elected in other parties are in ODM, we need unity in the region".

The two were speaking on Sunday at Ogada Shirikisho Church in Suna West constituency where they were hosted by Masara, the second time the leader was hosting party leaders in weeks.

Muhoroni MP Onyango Koyoo, who was also at the function, was elected in 2013 with the PDP ticket before moving back to ODM and retaining his seat.

“Koyoo said some of the parties used in the region are like buses headed to the same stage which is ODM,” Nyikal said.

He said all leaders from the Luo community often meet at the Duol to build the same consensus on issues like the referendum and how best the community can be in State House in 2022.

Masara said region leaders opposed to Odinga "should not think that they will use leaders elected in other parties from the region to bring disunity".

“We will not break down our numbers as a Luo community going ahead, we will stay united and speak in one voice,” Masara said.

Other leaders who attended the function included Embakasi MP Tom Kajwang, Kasipul-Kabondo MP Eve Obara, Nyatike MP Tom Odege and Nyando MP Jared Okello.

On May 13 when Obado appeared before the Senate Public Accounts Committee chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, Obado complained that the senator has constantly been ridiculing him in public functions against issues of corruption.

On May 25, Kajwang’ who was hosted by Masara at Migori West SDA church toned down his attack on the governor.

“We know that Obado has several cases before the court, we want you to help him in prayers to have him have time to serve his people,” Kajwang’ said.

Following the easing of the tension, after Obado warmed up to Ruto, the governor has attended several functions hosted by Raila in the region including during the homecoming ceremony of Nyatike MP Tom Odege.

