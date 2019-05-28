Nairobi-Nakuru highway set for expansion into dual carriageway

The government plans to expand the Nairobi-Nakuru highway to ease perennial traffic congestion.

The project will start in December. A contractor has been hired to turn it into a dual carriageway.

“The first phase will start at the end of this year or early next year. We'll continue with its expansion to get to other towns like Eldoret,” DP William Ruto said yesterday.

He spoke at a rally in Maiella trading centre on the outskirts of Naivasha town.

Naivasha will also be home to an industrial park. The DP said they are determined to ensure it is commissioned this year to create jobs for residents.

“We have leather and textile investors who have shown interest. The construction of the second phase of the standard gauge railway to Naivasha will be completed by August this year,” he said.

Residents will also benefit from the water project for the park. They will get clean, fluoride-free water.

“We are sinking boreholes at a cost of Sh800 million for the industrial park and I have been told this project will also help the people of Naivasha get clean water.”

Meanwhile, the Maiella-Kongoni road will be upgraded to bitumen standards. It has suffered years of neglect.

“I have heard your cries over this road that helps thousands of residents from Naivasha and Narok. I promise you we will factor its upgrading in the next budget,” Ruto said.

Also present was Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said a committee formed to look into land ownership in Maiella had completed its work and will soon make its report public.

“There are issues the committee found and this will be shared with the national government so the report can be implemented at the shortest time possible,” he said.

“We are also on course in our titling programme and so far 960 individuals from Maiella have received their tittle deeds. We expect to issue another 5,000 by next month.”

