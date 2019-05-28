Jowie bail ruling pushed to next month

Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, the main suspect in Monica Kimani's murder, will know whether he will be released on bail on June 18.

He applied for a review of his bail after the High Court rejected his earlier application on grounds he is a flight risk.

In his fresh application, Jowie told Justice James Wakiaga that he is not a flight risk as his passport has been deposited in court. He also argued that he cannot interfere with the witnesses because they are under protection.

Jowie has maintained his innocence in the murder of Monica at her Lamuria Gardens apartment on the night of September 19 last year.

But the state, led by prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki, maintained that the circumstances under which he was denied bail in the first instance have not changed. Mwaniki opposed his release, saying the fear of witnesses in the case has not changed. The family of Monica has also opposed Jowie's release.

Wakiaga directed that the file be placed before Justice Jessie Lessit, who is head of the Criminal Division. Lessit will be allocating the matter to another judge as Wakiaga is overwhelmed.

Jowie has been in custody since September last year. His co-accused Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe was released on Sh1 million bail last year. Both pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.