PRESIDENT'S MORNING ASSESSMENT

Uhuru makes impromptu visit to Embakasi Inland Depot

In Summary

•The President's visit comes amid cries from the businessmen over long wait for clearance of their goods.

• Data from Kenya Ports Authority shows the depot was receiving only four trains per week.

President Uhuru made impromptu visit to Embakasi Inland Depot accompanied by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i, May 27, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

President Uhuru Kenyatta has made an impromptu visit to Inland Container Depot at Embakasi along Mombasa road where seized containers are being stored. 

The President's visit comes amid cries from the businessmen over the long wait for clearance of their goods despite the SGR's freight services that have revamped it from its initial deathbed.

Uhuru was accompanied by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, PS Karanja Kibicho and heads of the multi-agency task force.

Data from Kenya Ports Authority shows the depot was receiving only four trains per week.

Since the SGR freight services began, the facility is now getting 49 trains in a week.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
27 May 2019 - 09:50

