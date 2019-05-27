Uhuru makes impromptu visit to Embakasi Inland Depot

•The President's visit comes amid cries from the businessmen over long wait for clearance of their goods.
President Uhuru Kenyatta has made an impromptu visit to Inland Container Depot at Embakasi along Mombasa road where seized containers are being stored.
The President's visit comes amid cries from the businessmen over the long wait for clearance of their goods despite the SGR's freight services that have revamped it from its initial deathbed.
President Kenyatta made an impromptu visit to the Embakasi ICD where seized containers are being stored. The visit was prompted by complaints by traders whose goods have been confiscated. He was accompanied by CS Matiang’i, PS Kibicho and heads of the multi-agency task force. pic.twitter.com/JmUMhMQCAO— State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) May 27, 2019
Uhuru was accompanied by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, PS Karanja Kibicho and heads of the multi-agency task force.
Data from Kenya Ports Authority shows the depot was receiving only four trains per week.
Since the SGR freight services began, the facility is now getting 49 trains in a week.