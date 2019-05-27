Tobacco takes people's breath away

As World No Tobacco Day (May 31) approaches, increasing awareness is needed on the negative impact of tobacco on people’s health.

Tobacco causes cancer and many chronic respiratory diseases.

According to WHO, tobacco kills more than seven million people each year. More than six million of those deaths are as a result of direct tobacco use while around 890,000 are from second-hand smoke.

Around 80 per cent of the world’s 1.1 billion smokers live in low and middle-income countries.

Locally, Nacada reports that 8.6 per cent of the population uses tobacco products and is largely male.

On average, smokers lose 15 years of life as 50 per cent of smokers who begin smoking when they were young will die of a smoking related illness.

Tobacco use takes an enormous toll on the people of Kenya and the government has come up with measures to handle the issue.

The main source of cigarette purchase for smokers is shops (65 per cent) and kiosks (30.9 per cent).

For more than 23 years, tobacco has been on the public health agenda in Kenya and in June 25, 2004, Kenya became one of the first countries to sign and ratify the WHO’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

The treaty establishes evidence-based tobacco control measures and parties to the treaty are obliged to implement it.

Kenya has enforced smoke-free environments and has ensured that to a large extent smoking only happens in designated areas, protecting non –smokers from tobacco exposure.

Through the 2007 Tobacco Act, cigarette companies were banned from conducting any form of adverting of their products, promotion and sponsorship. This has protected the young people from being misled.

By law cigarette packs must have large text warnings giving information on the harmful effects of tobacco use.