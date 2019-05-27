3AM RAID

Thugs steal Bomet CEC's car, electronics

Thugs gained entry into the compound by jumping over perimeter wall

INSECURITY: Bomet Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok with Gender CEC Bernard Ng'eno at Bomet police station on Sunday
Image by FELIX KIPKEMBOI
A Bomet county executive lost his car and electronic goods when thugs broke into his home at night.

Bernard Ng'eno, the Gender, Sports and Social Services CEC, was with his wife in the house when the incident took place in Bomet town.

The thugs gained entry into the compound by jumping over the perimeter wall  before gaining access to the house.

The couple was, however, not hurt during the 3am incident.

Ng'eno who spoke to the press after recording a statement at Bomet police station said the four thieves broke through the kitchen door and ordered them to stay in their bedroom as they collected the valuables.

It was the second time thugs robbed him.

Bomet central subcounty police commandant Geoffrey Walumbe said investigations had been launched.

Deputy Governor Hillary Barchok who visited the official expressed his anger over the increasing cases of theft calling and blamed senior police officers for failure to provide security.

He said some junior officers might be colluding with thugs to rob residents.

by FELIX KIPKEMOI Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
27 May 2019 - 00:00

