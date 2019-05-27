Suspect in cop’s murder was a frequent guest - neighbours

• Kwamboka had a boyfriend who often visited her single bedroom house.
• The policewoman's body was on her bed, covered with a blanket.
A suspect in the murder of police officer Hellen Kwamboka was a frequent guest in her Umoja house, neighbours said on Sunday.
The officer, who lived on Plot Number 44 along Gakuyu Road, was based at a police station in Parliament.
Neighbours told the Star that Kwamboka had a boyfriend who visited her single bedroom house where she was murdered.
“The deceased screamed twice and became silent. Some of us responded to the distress call but found her door closed with two padlocks. We could not help,” one of them, who chose anonymity, said.
The apartment caretaker, Fredrick Njagi, told the Star that Kwamboka had been a tenant for four months.
Initially, she stayed with one of her sisters who moved out a month ago. However, she had a boyfriend who visited frequently,” Njagi said.
A report at Buru Buru police station shows the boyfriend visited her on May 23 and fled after killing her.
“It is believed that a boyfriend who visited her on 23/5/2019 had murdered her before escaping. The phone of the deceased was not traced and seems to have been stolen and switched off…,” the report says in part.
Kamukunji subcounty DCIO Adan Guyo said the incident was reported at Buru Buru police station on Saturday.
The officer, who lived alone, had been last seen at her place of work on Wednesday. “The officer was on duty on May 23 and reported off duty at around 7.00pm. She was to resume duty the following day but she never turned up,” Guyo said.
The DCIO said the OCS at Parliament called her several times but her phone had been switched off.
“The officers from Parliament went to her house and found the door locked from inside. On peeping through a window, they saw blood all over the house. They then made a report at Buru Buru police station where I, together with other officers accompanied them back to the house,” he said.
They found Kwamboka's body on the bed covered with a blanket. It had deep cuts on the head. They suspected that their colleague was strangled.
“It is a murder. We are following up some leads so that we arrest the person who perpetuated this. We are confident that we will get the person involved and his collaborators as well,” he said.
Njagi said the deceased was reserved but polite and friendly. She left the house early and returned late in the evening.
“She was very nice and paid her Sh10,000 monthly rent on time by – the fifth of every month.”
The body is at Chiromo mortuary.
In Umoja Two, an AP officer committed suicide on Sunday morning.
Guyo said the officer shot himself in the head at the local AP camp. “The officer was to report to work this morning. He was given a firearm but instead of going to work he returned to his house at the camp and shot himself. He died on the spot.”