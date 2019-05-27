Suspect in cop’s murder was a frequent guest - neighbours

A suspect in the murder of police officer Hellen Kwamboka was a frequent guest in her Umoja house, neighbours said on Sunday.

The officer, who lived on Plot Number 44 along Gakuyu Road, was based at a police station in Parliament.

Neighbours told the Star that Kwamboka had a boyfriend who visited her single bedroom house where she was murdered.

“The deceased screamed twice and became silent. Some of us responded to the distress call but found her door closed with two padlocks. We could not help,” one of them, who chose anonymity, said.

The apartment caretaker, Fredrick Njagi, told the Star that Kwamboka had been a tenant for four months.

Initially, she stayed with one of her sisters who moved out a month ago. However, she had a boyfriend who visited frequently,” Njagi said.

A report at Buru Buru police station shows the boyfriend visited her on May 23 and fled after killing her.

“It is believed that a boyfriend who visited her on 23/5/2019 had murdered her before escaping. The phone of the deceased was not traced and seems to have been stolen and switched off…,” the report says in part.

Kamukunji subcounty DCIO Adan Guyo said the incident was reported at Buru Buru police station on Saturday.