Raila fires warning shot at Tanga tanga movement, says political battle on the way

ODM leader Raila Odinga has hit out at members of the Tanga tanga movement, saying they are keen on maintaining the status quo of ethnic divisions, theft and plunder of public resources.

Speaking in Burma Market in Nairobi on Monday, Raila urged Kenyans to prepare for a political battle between those who want a united and prosperous nation and those out to keep the country in a state of corruption and division.

He said changes are coming which will provide a chance to restore sanity to politics and public affairs, cautioning Kenyans from being diverted into 2022 politics.

“Don’t be swayed or derailed by politics of 2022. There are things we must fix before 2022. If we don’t stand up now, things are going to get worse,” Raila said.

Raila has also said those who are questioning his partnership with the President do not mean well for the country.

Raila's statement comes a day after MPs against Deputy President Willam Ruto’s 2022 bid have asked him not to set foot in Kiambu county unless he is accompanied by his boss Uhuru Kenyatta.

The team famed as “Kieleweke” further called for the DP to quit his job if he cannot stop the 2022 presidential election campaigns.

In a statement packed with political undertones, the lawmakers criticized the DP as sneaking in Uhuru’s backyard instead of being bold enough to ask for his boss’ blessings.