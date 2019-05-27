Court frees 110 men arrested after a religious scuffle

Two warring religious groups of Burji (Muslims and Christians) community were last Friday set free by a Makadara court following a diversion agreement to allow conflicting parties to reconcile.

This was after 110 people, including minors, were arrested and detained at Huruma police station following a scuffle over confiscated equipment for prayers.

The conflict started on Friday, May 17, when a group of Muslims sought the intervention of authorities to stop Christians from preaching at night a move that saw police confiscate their equipment.

Fights then erupted causing tension and forced community and religious leaders of conflicting parties to calm the situation.

Burji leaders, Idris Adan Boro and Konje Chote Mako representing Muslims and Christians were in court together with Kiamaiko community leader Worke Dawe Woke.

The three signed a diversion agreement before the court to have conflicting parties reconcile and maintain peace.

In a diversion agreement to the Director of Public Prosecution dated May 22, the leaders noted that the actions of their congregation and community caused a serious breach of peace that resulted into the destruction of property worth millions of shillings, injuries to persons and the loss of one person.

It was further stated in the agreement that the actions had an element of criminality for which the perpetrators who had been arraigned and part of the congregation must be held accountable.

“The occurrence was unfortunate and religious discourse should be well moderated so as not to cause the community to get into violence. Shall there be a violation of the agreement, then the prosecution has the right to modify or revoke any conditions set,” the diversion agreement reads in part.

Other than the agreement, the representatives and congregants were conditioned to provide the required leadership to people and ensure peace and tranquility in Huruma area, cooperate with police in the investigation

They are to hold peace meetings amongst the warring groups, and every fortnight to meet with Huruma OCS to appraise security personnel for the next three months.

The prosecution informed the court that leaders have reached to an agreement of respondents reconciling and that they have been explained for the process of diversion, conditions set and the rights of suspects in respect to the diversion agreement.

Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga set them at liberty considering the adoption of agreement being the best way to handle the matter of the nature.