Catholics save four jigger-infested kids from 'ashamed' parents

Five jigger-infested children in Geterere village, Nyaribari Chache, were yesterday saved from their parents who had for days locked them indoors due to shame.

A Catholic catechist, Douglas Machora, led a group of the faithful to the home and removed the children from the house before treating them with a chemical.

Machora told the Star that they took the decision after villagers raised concern.

“We were astonished. The children's bodies were jigger-infested to the extent that they could not walk. Our church members contributed money to buy the chemical which we used to treat the children,” he said.

The jigger menace has contributed to pupils' absenteeism in classes.

“After we treated the children, we ensured that they were enrolled at Geterere Primary School to continue with their education. We thank the school headteacher for allowing the children back to class,” the catechist said.

Machora appealed for the assistance of Ahadi Kenya Trust in the fight against the menace. He said that brewing of illicit brews and poverty contributed to jigger infestation in homesteads.

He appealed to parents and guardians to maintain high standards of hygiene.

“As much as we blame the problem on poverty and consumption of illicit brews, poor hygiene contributes greatly to the menace,” Machora said.

Data shows that over 1.4 million Kenyans are affected by jiggers.

Machora asked parents not to hide their children as the condition is treatable.

“I am urging the community not to discriminate against those affected and instead to assist them to get medication,” he said.