Supremacy wars as 2022 Central Kenya battle take shape

The supremacy battle for control of the populous Central Kenya region has intensified as the 2022 succession begins to take shape.

Rivalries and infighting among the region’s top political kingpins are threatening to split the voters as the next general elections draw near.

The battle is not only focused on who will represent the region’s interests once President Uhuru Kenyatta completes his second and final term.

The power games have been cascaded down to the counties which have become the coliseum where the real battles are being fought out.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has blamed his recent woes with the anti-graft watchdog on politics.

Waititu had a day to forget on Thursday as his city homes were raided at dawn by EACC detectives.

He and his close families were later arrested in the same afternoon and freed in the evening after he was granted anticipatory bail by a Kiambu court after a drama-filled day.