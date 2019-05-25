Only counties with proven track records will benefit from WB funds, says official

Counties with proven track records will be given priority in World Bank funding, a senior official at the international lender has said.

Abdi Mwoge, a senior urban specialist with the Bank, said funds allocation will be based on performance.

Mwoge was speaking during a meeting with Migori governor Okoth Obado on Thursday.

He commended Obado for his commitment to the success of development projects.

The WB has committed Sh516 million for the upgrading of three towns in Migori county.

"We have been moving across the country to assess whether the allocations were well spent and I'm impressed with what the governor is doing. Going forward we will allocate funding based on performance and those counties with proven track records will be considered," Mwoge said.

The Bank is financing the upgrading of 59 municipalities across the country under the Kenya Urban Support Programme (Kusp).

In Migori County, the towns to be modernised are Migori, Rongo and Awendo.

Migori town is the county government's headquarters and Sh133m will be spent on the construction of Ombo market and roads improvement.

A total of Sh219 million will be spent on the construction of Awendo public recreational park and roads to bitumen standards while Sh165 million is being spent to build Rongo bus park and upgrading of roads to bitumen standards.

Governor Obado cautioned politicians opposed to the projects and reminded them that the World Bank came up with the rules of engagement and the beneficiaries.

"This project is a facelift to the county and I would urge other leaders to embrace it fully. Even those that will not benefit in the first phase will be considered in the next phase," he said.

Minority Kuria community leaders, among them MPs Marwa Kitayama and Dennitah Ghati (nominated) complain that Kehancha and Isebania towns had been left out.

Obado and Mwoge said all leaders in Migori should embrace the project.