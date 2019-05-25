PASSPORT RELEASED

Governor Lenolkulal to fly out to New York

Lenolkulal was in April ordered to deposit his passport with court as one of the bail terms and conditions.

• Governor Lenolkulal told the court that he is a student at Strathmore Business School and he is required to travel to New York University for an international module which will run from June 3 to June 10.

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal. /COURTESY
 Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal is set to fly out to the United States despite the Sh84.6 million fraud case and abuse of office charges hanging over his head. 

He denies the charges. 

Magistrate Felix Kombo of the anti-corruption court allowed the governor to access his passport to travel to the US to fulfil a requirement of his masters programme.

On April 2, Lenolkulal was ordered to deposit his passport with court as one of the bail terms and conditions.

The embattled governor through his lawyer Paul Nyamodi urged the magistrate to release his passport for a limited period to enable him to travel from May 31 to June 11.

The governor told the court that he is a student at Strathmore Business School and is required to travel to New York University for an international module from June 3 to 10.

The application was opposed by the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Prosecutor Alexander Muteti told the court that at the time of fixing the pre-trial date Lenolkulal was fully aware of the purported travel thus he cannot feign urgency.

He said the move by the governor was highly calculated to ensure the pre-trial conference scheduled for June 5 doesn’t happen.

He said the programme he seeks to pursue in the USA can be deferred and he will be free to pursue his education once the court matter is done.

“No good reasons have been adduced for his travel. This application is calculated to precipitate a delay in the proceedings and to ensure the pretrial conference doesn't happen and for those reasons you must reject it,” Muteti said.

Kombo allowed the application but said the pre-trial conference will proceed as scheduled in Lenolkulal’s absence.

1 month ago
by SUSAN MUHINDI Court Reporter
25 May 2019 - 00:00

