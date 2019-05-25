Fake gold: Raila says he blew the whistle

ODM leader Raila Odinga yesterday broke his silence on the fake gold scandal admitting that he met the United Arab Emirates ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Claiming he was the scam’s whistleblower, Raila defended Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i against accusations of involvement.

Raila said Matiang’i has no links whatsoever with the scam.

“In matters of this gold involving the Arabs (Dubai buyers), Matiang’i is as (clean) white as cotton,” Raila said.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula had dropped the AU high representative for infrastructure’s name in a leaked phone call with the Dubai-based buyer identified as Ali Zandi.

The lawmaker also claimed President Uhuru Kenyatta was aware of plans to secure the release of the consignment.

Wetang'ula, in the recording, is heard assuring Zandi - said to be a business associate of Al Maktoum, that he had talked to Raila who in turn reached out to Uhuru to secure the release of the containers.

In a new twist to the matter under investigation by the police, Raila said he was the one who warned Sheik Al Maktoum that they were being duped.

The ODM leader said he quickly discovered the person who posed as Matiang’i in a phone call with the Dubai buyer was a fake.

Raila spoke at Isecha village in Kitutu Chache North constituency, Kisii county during the burial of David Ombati.

Dr Ombati was Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s personal doctor and the first medical doctor from among the Gusii.

Raila was accompanied by Governor James Ongwae, Senator Sam Ongeri, EALA MP Oburu Odinga, Woman Representative Janet Ong’era, and Kitutu Chache North MP Richard Onyonka.

“I asked the Arab (Zandi) to put the purported Matiang’i on the phone and spoke to a person who said he was ready to ship the consignment to Wajir,” the ODM leader said.

Raila said the caller promised the Dubai buyer that he would store the detained gold until the buyer accepts to pay the Sh200 million bribe to secure its release.

“They claimed to be ready to transfer the consignment to Wajir where the buyer was to collect it,” he added.

“These people are crooks. They are known. Investigations must be heightened to arrest those involved,” Raila said.

The gold question has dominated Kenyan headlines for over a week after politicians seized the moment to attack the ODM leader.

Oburu hinted that Raila may run in 2022 saying he is still young and willing to continue serving the country.

“Raila has not declared his presidential bid yet but he is still around. Nobody should speak on his behalf as he will continue being in the political scene,” the EALA MP said.