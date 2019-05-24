Mourners in coffin drama on killer highway

Mourners on Thursday blocked the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway at Mbaruk demanding that the government addresses the rising cases of accidents in Gilgil sub-county.

The mourners placed the coffin of a man at the Laikipia University stretch where he and a friend were killed by a hit and run truck.

The two men, one identified only as Gichuhi, 22 and Stephen Mwatha, 29, were riding on a motorcycle after refuelling at a nearby petrol station when the truck run over them.

Gichuhi operated an M-Pesa shop at Mbaruk trading centre while Mwatha, a youth chairman at Kenya Assemblies of God Kiungururia church operated a restaurant.

After the demonstration, the mourners said a prayer and left to bury Gichuhi's remains.

Mwatha was buried on Wednesday in the neighbourhood.

Gichuhi’s family accused the government of laxity in heeding the demands of the residents.

“My son was set to further his studies in Laikipia University. I had set up a restaurant for him so that he could save money to help in paying for his education. His dreams were cut short. It is a very painful accident,” Njoroge Muthondu, Mwatha’s father, said at the burial.

Residents said that most families in the area are scarred by accidents at the black spot.

“This area has buried over 20 members of different families in the last three years caused by speeding vehicles,” Ben Kirogo said.

The residents want the Kenya National Highway Authority to erect speed bumps at the trading centre.