Matiang'i recall of NPRs from Kerio is political — Murkomen

Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen on Thursday accused Interior CS Fred Matiang’i of undermining security in the Rift Valley to frustrate DP William Ruto’s presidential bid.

About 30 people have been killed by bandits and cattle rustlers in three months in Kerio Valley. REsidents have begged Matiang'i to intervene, saying they are "killed like rats".

Murkomen accused Matiang'i, his PS Karanja Kibicho and IG Hillary Mutyambai of withdrawing firearms and suspending the operations of Kenya Police Reservists in the volatile Kerio Valley.

The outspoken Elgeyo Marakwet leader and Ruto ally claimed it was purely political for security chiefs to "whimsically" alter the National Police Reserve, leading to the withdrawal of the officers.

“The CS cannot undermine the security of the children and women of Kerio Valley just to frustrate Ruto’s presidential bid. If you have a problem with the DP, solve it in Nairobi,” the visibly agitated Murkomen said in the House on Thursday.

Presumably, he meant that worsening security in the Rift Valley, Ruto's back yard, would anger residents and turn them against the DP.

Last week, the Interior ministry disarmed police reservists before suspending their operations to allow for vetting them. But the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator said that the move was abrupt, political and done without consultation.

Murkomen appeared to have been angered by Tiaty MP William Kamket’s tweet last week praising the ministry for withdrawing the officers whom he termed "the DP’s 2022 militia".

The senator claimed 10 people have been killed and 20 schools closed since the officers were withdrawn a week ago.