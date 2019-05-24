Matiang'i recall of NPRs from Kerio is political — Murkomen

• Murkomen claims CS Matiang'i out to frustrate DP William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.
• Interior ministry suspended operation of Kenya Police Reservists last week.
Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen on Thursday accused Interior CS Fred Matiang’i of undermining security in the Rift Valley to frustrate DP William Ruto’s presidential bid.
About 30 people have been killed by bandits and cattle rustlers in three months in Kerio Valley. REsidents have begged Matiang'i to intervene, saying they are "killed like rats".
Murkomen accused Matiang'i, his PS Karanja Kibicho and IG Hillary Mutyambai of withdrawing firearms and suspending the operations of Kenya Police Reservists in the volatile Kerio Valley.
The outspoken Elgeyo Marakwet leader and Ruto ally claimed it was purely political for security chiefs to "whimsically" alter the National Police Reserve, leading to the withdrawal of the officers.
“The CS cannot undermine the security of the children and women of Kerio Valley just to frustrate Ruto’s presidential bid. If you have a problem with the DP, solve it in Nairobi,” the visibly agitated Murkomen said in the House on Thursday.
Presumably, he meant that worsening security in the Rift Valley, Ruto's back yard, would anger residents and turn them against the DP.
Last week, the Interior ministry disarmed police reservists before suspending their operations to allow for vetting them. But the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator said that the move was abrupt, political and done without consultation.
Murkomen appeared to have been angered by Tiaty MP William Kamket’s tweet last week praising the ministry for withdrawing the officers whom he termed "the DP’s 2022 militia".
The senator claimed 10 people have been killed and 20 schools closed since the officers were withdrawn a week ago.
The CS cannot undermine the security of the children and women of Kerio Valley just to frustrate Ruto’s presidential bid.Senate Majority leader Murkomen
“The area, specifically Elgeyo Marakwet, has witnessed acts of violence perpetrated by bandits. The police alone have been unable to address the menace,” he said.
He claimed a scheme has been hatched whereby upon vetting the NPRs, some will be sent back to their areas, and others will not, depending on political connections.
He accused Mutyambai of unilaterally altering government policy and endangering the lives of the citizens.
Murkomen’s remarks were supported by senators mainly from marginalised regions supported by NPRs.
Marsabit Senator Hargura Godhana said his county has been badly exposed. He demanded the ministry publicly explain what residents should do and how they should protect themselves after the withdrawal of the reservists.
“The NPR has stabilised insecurity in the north through the community security systems which have been very effective. Since they were withdrawn, cattle rustling has increased,” Godhana said.
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, who is the vice chairman of the House's Security Committee, said they will summon Matiang'i, Kibicho and Mutyambai next week to explain the withdrawal of the officers.
Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo said the county has experienced two cattle rustling attacks in the last week. Turkana's Imana Malachy said the decision was ill-conceived as it leaves the people in the region without security.
“We need an investigation on why this decision was made as it is a violation of people’s rights, she said.
West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio condemned the withdrawal of the NPR but rubbished the decision by Murkomen to politicise the issue by introducing the Deputy President's name.
“The entire region requires NPRs but don’t pollute this good argument by bringing in the name of politicians,” he said.
(Edited by R.Wamochie)