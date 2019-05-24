Lawyer in broken beer bottle killing in court

A lawyer suspected of stabbing his colleague using a broken beer bottle leading to his death appeared in an Eldoret court yesterday but was not allowed to take a plea.

This was after the prosecution sought the court’s permission to detain suspect Abel Mogaka at Kiambaa police station cells to enable the police to complete investigations.

The accused allegedly stabbed Calvine Ngaira on May 17. Ngaira died later at Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret.

State counsel Junet Busiene told chief magistrate Charles Obulutsa they are yet to record statements from witnesses, take the suspect to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for a mental test and obtain the CCTV camera footage.

She further told the court the life of the suspect would be at risk if released on bail.

But the suspect’s lawyer, Elijah Ayieko, dismissed claims by the prosecution that his safety was at risk if released on bail. “My client has a right to be released on bond as enshrined in the Constitution,” Ayieko said.

Junet told the court they intend to amend the charges facing the suspect from causing grievous bodily harm to murder.

Obulutsa directed that should the police complete their investigations within four or five days, the suspect be brought to court immediately to take a plea.