Grey crowned crane heading to extinction - survey

The grey crowned crane previously common in Kenya is on its way to extinction, a survey has shown.

The majestic bird —tall with its signature golden crest— lays its eggs in wetlands, forages in grasslands and roosts on tall trees and in the marshes.

But as wetlands are drained and burned, grasslands converted to farms and forests that feed wetlands with water are denuded, the stately bird is losing its habitat.

The dilemma is exacerbated by poaching for the illegal trade in live cranes on the international market for exotic pets and locally for bush meat.

Other threats include electrocution and the increasing use of agrochemicals which, if not used appropriately, kill wildlife.

“These threats must be addressed now if we are to save the cranes,” said Wanyoike Wamiti, a crane researcher at the National Museums of Kenya.

The population of the majestic bird has sharply declined from an estimated 35,000 in 1987 to fewer than 10,000.

Today, there are about 7,776 grey crowned cranes, according to Kenya’s first countrywide census.

The count filled a two-decade gap since the last similar attempt by Wildlife Clubs of Kenya in 1996.

“The status of this species in Kenya is not good,” said Wamiti.

On February 25 and March 11, a research team embarked on the countrywide census of the majestic bird.

This followed partnership between NMK, Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union, Germany’s oldest and largest environment association, and the International Crane Foundation/Endangered Wildlife Trust Partnership (S. Africa).

Other partners were DT Dobie, David Fox, Nabu Crane Centre and over 40 volunteers.

The eight teams of national, regional and international experts and volunteers simultaneously searched for and counted cranes in 28 counties that covered all the known strongholds of the birds.

The findings are in a report titled ‘Results of the 2019 countrywide census of grey crowned crane Balearica reguloram gibbericeps in Kenya’.

It is the world’s fastest declining crane out of the 15 species.

Found only in sub-Saharan Africa, the bird was once common in the wetlands of the Democratic Republic of Congo through to Eastern Africa and stretching down to South Africa.

They are also found scattered across their range in Africa, which extends from South Africa to Uganda and Kenya and recently South Sudan.

The report recommends a survey once every five years to monitor the population changes and the impacts of conservation efforts suitable for an endangered species.

In addition, annual monitoring in the most important areas is highly recommended.

“We also need to have more tagged birds in Kenya to learn more about cross-border movements of this bird because we know very little to nothing about their movements across borders,” CEO of Crane Conservation Germany Günter Nowald said.

At Lake Ol’ Bolossat during the survey, he fitted solar-panelled satellite transmitters on two fledglings including country-code coloured rings for Kenya: a set of three that are blue-green-blue on the left leg.

The right leg was fitted with another three rings that give the bird an individual identity akin to a person’s name.

When re-sighted and reported, this will help monitor cranes movements and habitat choice and use.

In the face of the threats to the birds, the research team is also calling for enforced bans on captive cranes and exports.

Strict measures are needed at this point in time, the report says.

There is also concern over the use of harmful pesticides similar to the outlawed Furadan that has been the cause of deaths of vultures and lions in the recent past.

One of the most successful local organisations protecting the cranes is the Cranes Conservation Volunteers at Lake Ol’ Bolossat in Nyandarua county.

As a result of its outreach activities, men who once poached the cranes and their eggs are now the protectors.

“CCV can be a model for creating new site support groups in unprotected areas that have significant populations of Grey Crowned Cranes,” David Fox of African Bird Club said.