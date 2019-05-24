Fresh charges for bar owner accused of trafficking Nepalese

A Canadian national previously accused of trafficking Nepalese girls for prostitution has been charged afresh.

Asif Amirali has faced 10 fresh charges before Shanzu magistrate David Odhiambo.

He was accused of trafficking 12 Nepalese girls for the purpose of exploitation at his club.

He was further accused of promoting trafficking by using the aliens at his high-end club named Rangeela Bar and Restaurant on Amkay Plaza in Nyali.

Amirali allegedly exploited two children aged 16 and 17 by requiring them to dance in the club as strippers which caused physical, mental, spiritual and moral harm to the teenagers.

He further allegedly employed the Nepalese as club dancers yet they were not authorised to work in the country and further confiscated their travel documents.

The Canadian was also accused of engaging in business without a work permit and failure to pay taxes for 2016-17 and 2017-18.

During his arrest, Amirali is said to have been in possession of Sh138,200, which said to be part of the proceeds of human trafficking and tax evasion.

Amirali denied all charges.

The prosecution sought to have his bond increased, terming the new charges grievous.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)