EACC finds evidence linking Waititu to Sh600m county cash

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on Thursday raided Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu’s homes and offices and found evidence linking him to Sh588 million county cash.

The governor is accused of awarding tenders to companies associated with him and his immediate family members through which the millions were syphoned from public coffers.

EACC chief executive officer Twalib Mbarak said they found evidence linking Waititu to Sh588m irregular tenders, fraudulent acquisition of public funds, conflict of interest and money laundering.

Over 30 EACC detectives stormed the county chief’s Runda and Garden Estate homes in the wee hours of Thursday morning in search of crucial documents.

Later, the officers raided sub-county offices in Thika where they carried away hundreds of documents.

The officers in two teams combed the palatial homes and scoured luxury vehicles at the parking bay for the documents which are crucial to their investigations.

For over five hours the detectives stayed with the governor and his family inside the lavish Runda home before they drove him to Integrity centre for questioning at around noon.

The detectives also searched the governor’s offices and those of senior county officials where they carted away cartons full of documents.

The governor, used to being chauffeured in limousines, was humbled and bundled into a waiting van for his journey to the EACC headquarters.

The governor’s daughter Monica Njeri, a doctor at Kenyatta National Hospital, was a person of interest amid reports that millions of shillings were wired through her bank accounts.

The EACC said that there was cogent evidence that the governor was awarded the lucrative tenders through proxy firms fronted by himself and close members of his family.

“Preliminary investigations show that contractors paid monies to senior county officials, their companies or relatives through proxies,” EACC chief executive officer Twalib Mbarak said in a statement.