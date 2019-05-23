PHOTOS: Body of man,45, retrieved after heavy floods in Mombasa

A body of a man was retrieved from floods caused by heavy rains that has been experienced in Mombasa.

Confirming the incident, Nyali OCPD Simon Thirikwa said the man had been identified as Ambrose Safari aged 45 who drowned at Nyali area.

He dismissed speculations that the deceased was drunk and said that the man had told his colleague that he wanted to take a swim just to drown in the water.