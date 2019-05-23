PHOTOS: Body of man,45, retrieved after heavy floods in Mombasa

• Nyali OCPD Simon Thirikwa said the man had been identified as Ambrose Safari aged 45 who drowned at Nyali area.
A body of a man was retrieved from floods caused by heavy rains that has been experienced in Mombasa.
Confirming the incident, Nyali OCPD Simon Thirikwa said the man had been identified as Ambrose Safari aged 45 who drowned at Nyali area.
He dismissed speculations that the deceased was drunk and said that the man had told his colleague that he wanted to take a swim just to drown in the water.
A few weeks ago, more than 20 families at Ndovuni village in Taita Taveta were rendered homeless after floods swept their houses following a heavy downpour.
Most of the residents were forced to sleep in the cold after their houses were submerged in water.
Ndovuni village Elder Esther Wakesho said property of unknown value was destroyed by the raging waters.
“All our houses were filled with water and we could not stay inside for fear of collapsing. A number of houses also collapsed and many people are now homeless,” said Wakesho.
She said the flooding might have been caused by overflowing of three water pans in the neighboring villages.