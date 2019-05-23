Linturi accused of fraudulently getting 50 million

A company has moved to court, accusing Meru Senator Mithika Linturi of fraudulently receiving Sh50 million through an arbitration process.

In an application before the court, Baron Estates Ltd alleges that Linturi and his wife Emily Nkirote used Atticon Ltd to obtain the money without the consent of the board of directors.

Barons claims that in 2017, it was the Director of Atticon Ltd and not the Senator as alleged at the arbitration, thus Linturi had no authority and capacity to lodge a complaint before the arbitrator.

“The purported arbitration was not authorised by Atticon or its authorised organs, officers, agents, servants and or employees at the material time,” the company claims.

Barons Estates wants the court to stop all proceedings in the arbitration of Atticon Limited and Ushindi Credit Limited Versus Pesa Print Limited presided over by Sole Arbitrator John Ohaga.

Barons also wants to be enjoined in the matter, arguing that the case will directly and adversely affect their operations and interests.

Barons claim that they are likely to suffer irreparable harm to their rights and reputations if the case proceeds because they were the directors at the time.

Director Collins Ng’etich claims that Linturi and Nkirote were not directors of Atticon and had no right to approach arbitration on behalf of the company.