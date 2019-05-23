Kenha wants four Chinese contractors in engineer assault deported

KENHA yesterday demanded that the four Chinese contractors who assaulted its staff be prosecuted and expelled from Kenya.

Liu Jiang, Wang Kai, Zhao Liangbin and Li Shaoqing were arrested on Tuesday for assaulting chief inspector of roads Rodgers Imasia for refusing to approve substandard construction materials.

On Sunday, workers at the site protested the incident and called for the arrest of the Chinese contractors.

Assistant communication director Charles Njogu said the parastatal boss had already written to the ministry of interior to cancel the work permits of the suspects.

“KENHA has instructed for the replacement of the expelled staff within 21 days. It has further instructed the contractor to conduct capacity building for its entire staff within 28 days with regard to contract stipulations on decorum and discipline, and responsibilities and duties of various staff,” Njogu said.

“KENHA has written to the contractor’s representative, The China Railway No 5 Engineering Group as well as the Resident Engineer concerning the incident of disorder, misconduct and assault which took place on site on or about May 17 2019,” he said.

On Tuesday, the four were freed after the complainant withdrew the case under unclear circumstances.