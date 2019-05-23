MISCONDUCT

Kenha wants four Chinese contractors in engineer assault deported

Chief inspector of roads Rodgers Imasia was attacked for refusing to approve substandard construction materials.

In Summary

• The four Chinese who assaulted its staff will be prosecuted and expelled from Kenya.

• The parastatal has already written to the Miisministry of interior to cancel the work permits of the suspects.

Kenha sign
Kenha sign
Image: FILE

KENHA yesterday demanded that the four Chinese contractors who assaulted its staff be prosecuted and expelled from Kenya.

Liu Jiang, Wang Kai, Zhao Liangbin and Li Shaoqing were arrested on Tuesday for assaulting chief inspector of roads Rodgers Imasia for refusing to approve substandard construction materials. 

On Sunday, workers at the site protested the incident and called for the arrest of the Chinese contractors. 

Assistant communication director Charles Njogu said the parastatal boss had already written to the ministry of interior to cancel the work permits of the suspects.

“KENHA has instructed for the replacement of the expelled staff within 21 days. It has further instructed the contractor to conduct capacity building for its entire staff within 28 days with regard to contract stipulations on decorum and discipline, and responsibilities and duties of various staff,” Njogu said.

“KENHA has written to the contractor’s representative, The China Railway No 5 Engineering Group as well as the Resident Engineer concerning the incident of disorder, misconduct and assault which took place on site on or about May 17 2019,” he said.

On Tuesday, the four were freed after the complainant withdrew the case under unclear circumstances.

Chinese contractors accused of assaulting Kenha official freed

The Chinese were released after the inspector reached a consensus with them.
News
14 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by IMENDE BENJAMIN News Reporter
News
23 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    20h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    1d ago Africa

  3. Mystery of babies with swollen heads
    20h ago Big Read

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. The invisible silent killer in Eastlands
    1d ago Big Read

Latest Videos