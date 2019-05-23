Judge orders fresh process to replace Chiloba at IEBC

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has been ordered to start fresh recruitment of its CEO in accordance with the law.

The order was made by Judge Hellen Wasilwa who, at the same time, declared an earlier notice put out by the IEBC for the advertisement of the position as null and void.

“In determining this petition (by Henry Mutundu), I agree that the respondent couched the advertisement for the position of the IEBC CEO outside the provisions of the IEBC Act and the same cannot be sustained as is worded,” the judge said.

The problem with the initial advert put out by the commission is the number of years for work experience required. It prescribed age to be 15 years.

Mutundu challenged the age limit on grounds that it was intended to lock out many young Kenyans from the position.

Above all the court was told that this was done outside the provisions of the law.

The petitioner complained that the recruitment was not open, transparent, competitive and accountable as required by the Constitution.