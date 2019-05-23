I’ll keep on giving, no one’s cash is in my account - Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has said that he will continue offering money in harambees and churches, as long as the money which is in his account belongs to him.

The DP has defended the source of his money by saying that he has been in business for 30 years and has a wide range of networks.

“Nitaendelea kufanya yale ni ya kweli na hakuna mtu ambaye alipoteza pesa zake na akasema alikuta kwa account yangu,” DP said.

This loosely to, "I will continue doing what is right and no one has lost his money and claimed to have found them in my account."

He was speaking in Kameme FM on Thursday morning.