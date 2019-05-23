I’ll keep on giving, no one’s cash is in my account - Ruto

• Ruto said that his journey has been full of miracles, therefore has to give thanks to God by giving back to the community.
• DP said that his critics’ problems are not about money but they are jealous of his gradual progress.
Deputy President William Ruto has said that he will continue offering money in harambees and churches, as long as the money which is in his account belongs to him.
The DP has defended the source of his money by saying that he has been in business for 30 years and has a wide range of networks.
“Nitaendelea kufanya yale ni ya kweli na hakuna mtu ambaye alipoteza pesa zake na akasema alikuta kwa account yangu,” DP said.
This loosely to, "I will continue doing what is right and no one has lost his money and claimed to have found them in my account."
He was speaking in Kameme FM on Thursday morning.
He added that his critics’ problems are not about money but are just jealous of his gradual progress.
The DP went ahead and quoted the Bible's, Zachariah 4:10, which he said means that you should not despise one's humble beginnings.
He also said that his journey has been full of miracles, therefore he has to give thanks to God by giving back to the community.
He also said that if it was somebody else issuing money in churches and harambees, he/she would not be criticised the way he is being questioned.
He vowed to go on with what he has been doing.