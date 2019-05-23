Huduma Namba system secure and blocks data breach, says state witness

The government has defended the ongoing Huduma Namba registration and sought to assure Kenyans that their data is secure.

There have been fears over the safety of the information captured into the National Integrated Identity Management System. However, an expert witness in the case filed by three lobbies against the drive says the integrity of the system is beyond reproach. The case will be mentioned on June 4.

In an affidavit filed in court, Loyford Murithi, the assistant director of ICT in the ICT ministry, says the system is aboveboard. Murithi has been involved in the development of the NIIMS.

He says the moment biometric and biographical information is captured, the information is encrypted whether the data capture device is online or offline.

“A data breach on NIIMS database would only reveal encrypted templates of personal identity information, which cannot be unmasked without the requisite decryption key,” Murithi says.

Sufficient technical safeguards regulate the collection, processing, access and sharing of identity data, he adds.

The ICT expert says the databases of the institutions linked to the system will only access the NIIMS database to establish respective identities of individuals.

“Children’s identity data have also been safeguarded and special additional technical safeguards were incorporated in the architectural design of the database.”