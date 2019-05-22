Uasin Gishu MCAs protest against closure of 60 Ampath pharmacies

The Uasin Gishu government has closed more than 60 pharmacies operated by the US-funded Ampath.

The Academic Model Providing Access to Healthcare has a care programme for patients with chronic deceases.

From its clinics, more than 11,000 residents had been accessing medications for tuberculosis, mental health, high blood pressure, and diabetes, among others.

The closure has sparked a row between MCAs and Governor Jackson Mandago’s administration. The county lawmakers summoned Health executive Everlyne Rotich. On Monday, she appeared before the assembly Health committee.

The MCAs ordered the reopening of the pharmacies within 24 hours. They warned that Rotich risks being impeached if she fails to comply.

But Rotich defended the county government. She said the decision was made after Ampath violated an MoU that guides its operations. It sold some medicines at relatively higher prices, she told the committee.

Ampath pharmacies are located in most county health facilities, with its headquarters at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital. They are popularly referred to as revolving fund pharmacies.

“The revolving fund pharmacies breached the MoU by, for example, stocking drugs that had not been agreed upon, thus creating a conflict of interest with the county government,” Rotich told the MCAs.

She said the agreement did not provide means for monitoring and evaluation and the shutdown would allow such measures to be put in place.

The assembly committee, however, rejected the explanations and ordered her to reopen the clinics by Thursday.

Ampath mainly covers HIV-Aids patients but also supports patients with other ailments in Rift Valley and Western Kenya. It's funded by the US to the tune of more than Sh1.8 billion annually.

Health committee chairman Hosea Some said the institution is a partner in healthcare provision and not a competitor.

Langas MCA Francis Muya said county staff at Pioneer and Turbo were shocked by the decision to close the pharmacies as they had to turn away critically ill patients who cannot afford drugs.

“It’s horrible when medics are forced to turn away patients to go and die, yet they can cheaply access drugs to save their lives,” he said.

Another MCA Mary Gorreti said closing pharmacies will expose the patients to exploitation by profit-driven businessmen who operate other pharmacies.

(Edited by F'Orieny)