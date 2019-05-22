No funds for Nyamira CECs who refuse audits - MCAs

MCAs in Nyamira on Monday said there is no need to facilitate departments whose CECs do not want the assembly to oversight them.

The reps said it is part of their responsibilities to oversight the executive, but some CEC seems are not comfortable with the idea.

Bomwagamo MCA Charles Barongo said the county assembly has to ensure funds for development are used in the right way and that will only be possible if the assembly can fully oversight the executive.

“We have seen some CEC’s run to court to stop us from investigating them. They should be informed that it is our business to ensure the funds allocated to their departments are used in the manner that benefits the residents of Nyamira,” Barongo said.

He said it will not be business as usual as the assembly will not give the executive room to misuse public funds. Any executive who bars the assembly from discharging its oversight role should go home, Barongo said.

“We have no business with people who are not ready to work. If someone is not comfortable with what we are doing as the assembly, then the person should give room to another individual who is ready to work. We cannot force them to be in office,” he said.

Manga Ward MCA Enock Okero said any attempts to misuse cash will fail because the assembly is focused to ensure development is achieved. It will also expose any rot in the executive.

“The assembly is focused to unearth any ill motive by the executive, and we shall do everything possible to ensure the residents who are suffering as a result of poor leadership are helped,” Okero said.