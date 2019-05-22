Nandi theft: DCI officers find 1,900 iron sheets in school

Detectives investigating the theft of pre-school construction materials in Nandi yesterday discovered a consignment of 1900 new galvanised iron sheets in a special school.

The DCI officers discovered the materials inside a wood workshop at the Kapsabet School for the Deaf.

The materials were hidden under timber grooving machines and had no documents showing where they were from.

The officers have been following a trail of theft that saw the disappearance of an unquantified number of high-quality iron sheets, cement, roofing nails and wire mesh.

A manager at the school, Willy Tisei told investigators that the materials were taken to the college under the orders of suspended education CEC Valentine Chumo.

“She called me and directed that I store the iron sheets because the county government had no storage facility. That is what I exactly did,” Tisei said.

However, detectives were puzzled that the items were stored there without any documentation from the suppliers.