Mudavadi meets Central Kenya elders to seek support for 2022

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi on Tuesday met Central Kenya elders in Tigoni, Kiambu county.

The meeting was hosted by Mzee Nginyu Kariuki and centred on the economy, security and agriculture.

The elders raised concerns about an unfavourable business environment that has seen many businesses close down, rising insecurity, dwindling agriculture sector and corruption.

Mudavadi said that if elected, he will work towards fixing the economy plus ensuring a conducive business environment.

The elders credited Mudavadi for his leadership abilities, citing his time at the Ministry of Finance.

He was accompanied by former PS Cyrus Njiru, Former Gatanga MP and Chairman of Former Parliamentarians Association Humphrey Njuguna, ANC MPs Oku Kaunya of Teso North, Omboko Milemba of Emuhaya, Andrew Ligale, Silvanus Anami, Basil Mwakiringo.

Others present were ambassadors Charles Amira, David Kikaya, Deputy PL Hon Abdi Yare and Lamu nominated MCA Salim Busaidy, Hon Elkana.