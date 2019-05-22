Lawyer demands copy of JSC note to Uhuru over Muya tribunal

A lawyer has threatened to sue the JSC if it does not give him a copy of the recommendation to form a tribunal to investigate Judge Martin Muya's conduct.

Philip Nyachoti says he will commence legal proceedings against the judges' and magistrates' employer if a response to his two letters dated May 14 and May 21 is not received in the next 48 hours.

The letters are in respect of the Justice Service Commission recommendation to President Uhuru Kenyatta to form a tribunal to investigate the conduct of Judge Muya following complaints against him over a case in the High Court at Bomet.

“Unless we have a positive response from the commission within 48 hours, we have firm instructions to commence the requisite legal proceedings against it,” said Nyachoti.