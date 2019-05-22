EACC quizzes governors Njuki, Ngilu over graft claims

Two governors were on Tuesday separately questioned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over corruption claims.

Tharaka Nithi's Muthomi Njuki arrived at Integrity Centre in Nairobi at 9am. He had been summoned by the commission over a Sh34 million incinerator.

Kitui county boss Ngilu arrived at the EACC headquarters an hour later and was queried by detectives for allegedly employing a county executive committee member whose academic papers are questionable.

The commission’s spokesperson Yasin Amaro told journalists the governors were questioned before EACC detectives let them go.

"Indeed both governors Njuki and Ngilu were at the EACC to clarify issues under investigation," Amara said.

Njuki was questioned for nearly three hours before he was whisked away by security officers in his private car. The governor declined to speak to the press.

Amaro said the governor was grilled on a case the commission is investigating over the procurement of an incinerator said to have been bought at Sh4 million and sold to the county for Sh34 million.

Prior to this, the commission's chief executive officer Twalib Mbarak said the agency was investigating matters related to procurement of an incinerator by Tharaka Nithi county government.

“The EACC is investigating matters that relate to the procurement of an incinerator by the county government of Tharaka Nithi. The incinerator was delivered to its Chuka town site by General Electronic and Allied Limited," Mbarak said in a letter dated May 16.

The Star established that the governor was earlier scheduled to appear before the commission on April 11. However, the governor, through lawyer Katwa Kigen, requested for the date to be moved to April 23 at either Embu or Isiolo EACC offices.

The commission replied on April 18 and said April 23 was not possible because of other engagements planned for the day. It proposed April 30 at 10am at Integrity Centre.

Kigen responded on April 23, saying it was not possible for the governor to honour the date.

“We very much regret that April 30 is difficult to our client. Our client was nominated by all governors to represent the Council of Governors in Zambia. He is its council committee chair for Agriculture. The meeting is due from April 29 to 30, a Food and Agriculture Organisation Africa conference on food security threat,” he said.

Kigen then sought another appointment for the governor.

“We very kindly request to re-schedule the meeting to either May 6 or May 8, preferably in Embu or Isiolo. He waives any entitlements related to protocol necessitating having the meeting /interview in Nairobi,” wrote Kigen.

The EACC's Isiolo office covers Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Isiolo and Laikipia counties.