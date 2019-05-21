Three more arrested for Western killings

Three more suspects linked to violent crime in the Western region were arrested on Sunday, the DCI George Kinoti has revealed.

Samuel Mulimi Mbuhere, Wycliffe Achala Kinandi and Duncan Karana were arrested in Vihiga following a probe by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The arrest comes after recurring attacks on residents that have mostly targeted watchmen.

Six watchmen were killed at Kilingili market, one in Mbale town and two in Mulwanda market.

The latest reported incident involved a seven-year-old boy who was stabbed to death on Sunday by unknown assailants in Matungu, Kakamega county.

Before the Sunday arrests, five suspects had already been arrested and dangerous tools seized from their houses. They were to be arraigned on Monday.

“The intelligence-based operation started in Kawangware and extended to Western. Weapons including machetes, knives and iron bars have been confiscated,” the DCI said via Twitter.

Kinoti said the two most wanted suspects, Kelson Lienga alias Kevin Lienga and Boniface Gubimiru alias Guga, were arrested on May 15 and May 17 respectively.

In 2017, Lienga was involved in a series of robberies and serious assaults including one in Sabatia where he chopped off the leg of one of his victims.

“He was arrested, taken to court, tried and convicted in absentia for 20 years after skipping court on judgment day,” Kinoti said.

On February 26 and April 10, Lienga was linked to a series of violent robberies and organised crimes including one in which a 14-year-old girl was defiled.

“The suspect is directly linked to all these crimes and has been at large ever since he failed to attend court,” the DCI said.

The 24-year-old Boniface Gubimiru arrested in an operation by the Special Crime Prevention Unit detectives in Vihiga was directly linked to a number of violent robberies in Chavakali and Sabatia.

Victims had their legs cut off with pangas and according to Kinoti, Gubimiru was arrested, taken to court but later freed on bond.

On November 1, 2017, Gubimiru was again involved in another violent robbery within Sabatia in which the male victim was seriously injured, his wife gang raped and her leg chopped off.

On April 10 the same gang robbed another couple and defiled their 14-year-old daughter.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)